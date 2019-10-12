Hate fliers left on cars outside NJ restaurant, movie theater

EVESHAM - Moviegoers and customers of a restaurant on Route 73 were greeted with hate fliers when they returned to their cars Thursday night.

The fliers were found on cars parked at the Fleming’s Steakhouse and the AMC Marlton 8 theater, less than a mile apart, according to police Lt. Joseph Friel.

Police said the fliers were typed and had anti-Israel and anti-Jewish messages. CBS Philly showed a copy of one of the fliers, which tied Jewish Hollywood producers to pedophilia and child rape.

Witnesses recall seeing an older man with a medium build, a paunch, a comb-over hairstyle and a teal jumpsuit leaving the leaflets.

“Evesham Township has absolutely zero tolerance for such flagrant anti-Semitism, or any other form of evil and bigotry in our town,” Mayor Jaclyn Veasy said.

“I call on all of Evesham’s residents and businesses to come together at this time and join me in condemning such shameless displays of hatred. I also have full faith that our highly-decorated ETPD will not relent in the investigation of this incident until police can identify anyone responsible and see that they’re prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Police did not say what crime may have been committed.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or text to their anonymous tips ETPDTIP to 847411

