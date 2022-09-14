Did you see that big beautiful full moon last Saturday night?

After I left the Jersey Pizza Joints Pizza Crawl I went to visit my old Union City friends Ray and Lisa Amato in Ortley Beach, and in the middle of the conversation we had to stop talking because we were overwhelmed by the full moon over the ocean which we watched from their back porch balcony.

So what's the first thing you do when you see something beautiful in New Jersey or anywhere else? You take out your phone and film it of course. So that's what we did.

Photo via Steve Trevelise Photo via Steve Trevelise loading...

It's actually called a Harvest Moon because it's closest to the autumnal equinox which falls on Sept 22, according to the old Farmers Almanac. Check out the orange color.

Photo via Steve Trevelise Photo via Steve Trevelise loading...

I would call it a "Kings Harvest" moon because it makes you want to go "Dancing in the Moonlight." It will definitely make you "feel warm and bright."

Check out this "Bad Moon Rising."

Photo via Steve Trevelise Photo via Steve Trevelise loading...

As David Bowie once sang "Under the moonlight the serious moonlight."

Ironically, that same night down in Sea Isle City, my wife Deneen also happened to notice this big beautiful moon.

It reminded me of the lyric from "Somewhere Out There" by Linda Rondstadt and Aaron Neville "It helps to think we're sleeping underneath the same big sky."

I asked Ray to send me some of the other shots they've taken of the moon which is a regular happening at the Amatos. I must admit when we were younger 'moonshot' had a completely different meaning. These were taken with our pants up ;)

The next full moon will occur on Sunday, October 9 at 4:55 PM I suggest you make sure your phones and cameras are charged.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.