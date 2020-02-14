I love holidays like this. The encouragement for people to spend money and go out to dinner is outstanding for our economy. So go out and celebrate!

For me, we try to get out on random days throughout the month. My schedule is a bit unpredictable, so breaking news tonight could easily ruin dinner plans. My plan is that whenever I get home early we will spontaneously head out to dinner.

As far as flowers, instead of focusing on one day a year, I will randomly fill the vases in our house with fresh flowers. Some think that romance needs scheduling. I think spontaneous is always the way to go.

That said, if you’ve been down on the job for the past year, make up for it tonight. Head out for dinner, even something casual, you really don’t have to spend a lot of money to show someone you care. And if the budget is tight, cuz you live in Jersey, then do something nice at home.

Whatever chore you hate doing, step up and do it without saying anything. It’s the small things in life that make the difference. A huge party/dinner is nice, but sometimes a extra chore, a smile, a compliment or flowers on a random Monday go a lot further.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin' Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

