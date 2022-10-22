Hamilton, NJ resident invites you to see her Halloween house

If you're looking for some Halloween fun, head to Hamilton Township (Mercer County) where a local resident has taken Halloween to the next level.

A PST listener tipped me off to this cool home. The address is 108 Finley Avenue and it's been spookified...is that a word? Lol.

Since last year, Ann DeGennaro transforms her front and back yard for all to walk thru (it's FREE in case you're wondering). Her neighbors loved it so much last year, that a few are also getting in on the Halloween fun this year, so there will be even more to see.

There are themed tents, spooky lighting, amazing animatronics, and LIVE actors on Halloween night. Get ready for a good scare!

There will be a circus theme with clowns (did you know Producer Gianna is so afraid of clowns?), witches, bats, cobwebs, and a chainsaw-wielding psycho (fake, of course!)

DeGennaro used to live in Ewing and started the Halloween fun there and has continued it on Finley Avenue in Hamilton since moving there 2 years ago.

If you go check it out on Halloween, bring along a donation for Marty's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary in Allentown. You can donate cash, food, treats or toys.

To find our more about Marty's Place, click HERE.

There will be candy given out to the kids who visit (while supplies last) on Halloween night.

Go on out and see for yourself how cool this Halloween house is.

Again, it's located at 108 Finley Avenue, off South Olden Avenue in Hamilton Township (not too far from Foley's Family Market and Starbucks).

You can see all the decorations each night leading up to Halloween and on Halloween is when the live actors will be there.

I think you're going to love it.

Happy Halloween.

