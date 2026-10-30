We had a pumpkin carving night at our house this week. Five pumpkins, a lot of seeds on the floor and one carver who decided a simple face just wasn’t enough.

That ghost pumpkin on the right? That’s my wife’s work.

Mine’s the mean one, top left. I’d like to think he’s scary. He mostly looks like he’s had a long week.

Now let’s put a soundtrack under all of it.

Halloween Hits Weekend starts tonight at 7

Starting tonight, Mischief Night, New Jersey 101.5 is mixing your favorite Halloween songs in with the hits, all the way through Saturday.

Mischief Night is a Jersey thing, by the way. Ask friends from other parts of the country, and a lot of them have never heard of it.

You’ll hear “Thriller,” “Monster Mash,” “Ghostbusters,” “Werewolves of London” and “Somebody’s Watching Me.” Plus “Witchy Woman,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “I Want Candy,” “Abracadabra” and the “Time Warp.”

The stories behind the songs

I’ll be sharing fun facts as we play them. Here’s a taste:

That’s horror legend Vincent Price doing the spooky part in “Thriller.”

The singer on “Somebody’s Watching Me” is the son of Motown founder Berry Gordy. And that’s Michael Jackson singing the chorus.

The BBC banned “Monster Mash” in 1962 for being too morbid.

Two members of Fleetwood Mac play on “Werewolves of London.”

Want the rest? You’ll have to listen.

Then we fall back

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, so set your clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night.

That’s an extra hour of sleep. Or, the way I see it, an extra hour of music.

We’re playing Jersey’s favorite time songs all day Sunday. And listen for New Jersey Chime Time to make sure you got it right!

Hang out with me

I’m with you tonight from 7 to midnight, and Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 3 to 7. Hit me up on the app chat to request a song or get a shout-out.

See you on the radio.

Fall in the Pine Barrens: Ong’s Hat, Batona Trail and lakes Fall foliage in New Jersey’s Pine Barrens, from White Dotte in Southampton to Pemberton Lake, Ong’s Hat, the Batona Trail and Lebanon Lake off Route 70. Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson