Some people look forward to the longest day of the year, which is the Summer Solstice and happens this year on June 23. Well, Haddon Township knows how to celebrate the longest day of the year. They are doing it right with the jam-packed and fun 6th Annual Summer Solstice Music Festival taking place on Friday, June 23. The rain date is Saturday, June 24, which is not the longest day of the year but it's pretty close.

It’s a celebration of the end of the school year and the beginning of summer, so what better way to celebrate than with a beer garden, live music, food trucks, strolling entertainment, a kids zone, petting zoo and more. The festival will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. The music and entertainment stage will be set up for live music performances. The scheduled music lineup to perform:

Ndichu 4 – 5 p.m.

John Torres band 5:15 – 6:15 p.m.

haZy cosmic jive 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Brown Sugar 7:45 – 8:45 p.m.

Random Acts of Soul 9 – 10 p.m.

There are still some vendor spaces available and if you’re a vendor and like to participate in the festival you can reserve a space by filling out an application by going to:

Check out this entertaining and fun event which will be located on Haddon Avenue between Strawbridge Avenue and Cooper Street. Celebrating the longest day of the year with family and friends with a blockbuster festival is a great way to enjoy every minute. Enjoy the good times at the Haddon Township 6th Annual Summer Solstice Festival.

