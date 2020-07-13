Guess what the fastest shrinking job in NJ is

According to Fox Business, SmartAsset dove deep into data and complied a list of the fastest shrinking job in each state. A common one that popped up? Phone operators. I’m surprised we have any left! Whether it’s an actual human hired to answer calls at a front desk or the kind of phone operator that used to handle collect calls and other things for a phone company, technology seems to have moved us beyond.

So what’s the job going away the fastest in New Jersey?

Conveyor operators and tenders.



That job is down by 86% in a four year period. The data comes from the The Bureau Of Labor Statistics from 2015 to 2019.

I know your first question may be...what the heck is a conveyor operator and tender? Actually just what it sounds like. The job description given on owlguru.com is as follows:

“Conveyor Operators control or tend conveyors or conveyor systems that move materials or products to and from stockpiles, processing stations, departments, or vehicles. May control speed and routing of materials or products. They also observe packages moving along conveyors to identify packages, detect defective packaging, and perform quality control.”

So it’s no mystery why this job is dying out so fast. I assume it’s because of automation. What are the jobs drying up quickest in other states? Here’s the full list from Fox.

Alabama

Textile bleaching and dyeing machine operators and tenders: down 75 percent

Alaska

Oil and gas laborers: down 71 percent

Arizona

Dental laboratory technicians: down 61 percent

Arkansas

Middle school career/technical education teachers: down 67 percent

California

Music directors and composers: down 67 percent

Colorado

Telemarketers: down 71 percent

Connecticut

Demonstrators and product promoters: down 75 percent

Delaware

Physical therapist aides: down 59 percent

Washington, D.C.

Clerical library assistants: down 83 percent

Florida

Motorboat operators: down 76 percent

Georgia

Statistical assistants: down 89 percent

Hawaii

Directors and religious activities and education: down 65 percent

Idaho

Weighers, measurers, checkers and samplers for recordkeeping: down 74 percent

Illinois

Telephone operators: down 82 percent

Indiana

Music directors and composers: down 82 percent

Iowa

Hand packers and packagers: down 67 percent

Kansas

Music directors and composers: down 82 percent

Kentucky

Proofreaders and copy markers: down 75 percent

Louisiana

Operations research analysts: down 82 percent

Maine

Rehabilitation counselors: down 67 percent

Maryland

Gas plant operators: down 80 percent

Massachusetts

Middle school career/technical education teachers: down 64 percent

Michigan

Telephone operators: down 73 percent

Minnesota

Set and exhibit designers: down 70 percent

Mississippi

Word processors and typists: down 71 percent

Missouri

Telemarketers: down 67 percent

Montana

Secondary school career/technical education teachers: down 68 percent

Nebraska

Nuclear engineers: down 86 percent

Nevada

Production work helpers: down 58 percent

New Hampshire

Postsecondary atmospheric, earth, marine and space sciences teachers: down 62 percent

New Jersey

Conveyor operators and tenders: down 86 percent

New Mexico

Private detectives and investigators: down 79 percent

New York

Metal and plastic drilling and boring machine tool setters, operators and tenders: down 71 percent

North Carolina

Word processors and typists: down 76 percent

North Dakota

Procurement clerks: down 80 percent

Ohio

Machine feeders and offbearers: down 68 percent

Oklahoma

Production worker helpers: down 62 percent

Oregon

Boilermakers: down 91 percent

Pennsylvania

Painting, coating and decorating workers: down 74 percent

Rhode Island

Legislators: down 65 percent

South Carolina

Office machine operators (except computer): down 94 percent

South Dakota

Telemarketers: down 73 percent

Tennessee

Legislators: down 74 percent

Texas

Metal and plastic forging machine setters, operators and tenders: down 62 percent

Utah

Telephone operators: down 95 percent

Vermont

Dispensing opticians: down 57 percent

Virginia

Music directors and composers: down 56 percent

Washington

Ambulance drivers and attendants (except emergency medical technicians): down 95 percent

West Virginia

Eligibility interviewers for government programs: down 84 percent

Wisconsin

Music directors and composers: down 83 percent

Wyoming

Oil and gas rig operators: down 76 percent

