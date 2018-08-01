Grewal on Dennis & Judi suspension: ‘Didn’t ask for apology … I moved on’

NEWARK — Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says that he has “moved on” after two New Jersey 101.5 hosts made offensive remarks about his name and his turban.

“I moved on the next morning,” Grewal said Wednesday in response to questions from reporters at a news conference about six lawsuits his office filed against polluters.

“I didn’t ask for an apology. I wasn’t seeking an apology,” he said. “I have very thick skin. I’ve developed that over the years, so there’s nothing personal that I’ve take from any of this. It’s more about others."

New Jersey 101.5 suspended Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco last week for 10 days after the two joked about Grewal, a New Jersey-born American and the nation’s first Sikh state attorney general, calling him “turban man" and Malloy saying he wouldn't remember Grewal's name unless he removed the headdress.

The pair were suspended hours after their show ended. The two and the station apologized the next day.

New Jersey 101.5 Market President Ron deCastro said Wednesday that he and the station have been reaching out to Sikh organizations to discuss how to move forward.

The on-air comments prompted condemnations from elected leaders, starting with Gov. Phil Murphy, who issued a news release last Wednesday calling the remarks "hate speech."

Grewal on Wednesday declined to say whether he thought the 10-day suspension was warranted or sufficient.

“I think certain people might have wanted an apology and if they did they can assess whether an apology was satisfactory. I’ve just moved on and gotten back to work,” he said.

“More than an apology, I just hope that everyone realizes that words matter, that discourse matters, especially now, because we’ve seen across the country that comments can lead to conduct and that’s my concern as a law enforcement officer.”

MORE:

— Dennis & Judy apologize for offensive remarks

— EDITORIAL: Dennis & Judi are friends we love — but they were dead wrong

— Sikhs in NJ are proud of their turbans, say harassment is no joke

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .