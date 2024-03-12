🐐 A Barnegat animal sanctuary has issued an urgent plea to the public

BARNEGAT — A sanctuary in this Ocean County township desperately needs the public’s help. In reality, what they need is a miracle.

The land on which Graceful Farm Sanctuary sits has been rented out for the past few years. But the owner of that land died unexpectedly recently, and now the sanctuary with about 70 animals on it is being forced to relocate as soon as possible.

The Back Story

Graceful Farm Sanctuary is a non-profit animal rescue that officially opened in 2021 but its owner, Jessica Soto, has been rescuing animals since 2015.

Graceful Farm Sanctuary got its name from a dwarf Nigerian goat named Grace, whom Soto rescued. Grace was born with a compromised immune system. Veterinarians told Soto there was nothing more they could do for her. Grace lived at the sanctuary for only six months, but during that time, Soto said she remained a happy girl. Her sudden passing left Soto and heartbroken and empty. It was Grace’s short life and death that led Soto in the direction of rescuing animals that could not help themselves.

All 70 animals ranging from goats, pigs, alpacas, sheep, donkeys, lambs, chickens, and ducks come from dire situations. Some are handicapped. Others are seniors. Some are sick, unwanted, deformed, rejected by their mothers, or were being sent to slaughter, Soto explained.

The Problem

“Recently, our friend and owner of the farmland we reside on sadly passed away. Unfortunately, we’ve been asked to leave the property, on very little notice and in the middle of winter. Graceful Farm Sanctuary needs to find a new home, as soon as possible,” Soto said on a GoFundMe.

Currently, the sanctuary and its animals have no place to go. They need to raise funds for not only a new piece of land for the animals to call their new home, which can cost anywhere between $800,000 and one million dollars, but they need money for water and electricity for the animals, which is often not included on the property, she explained.

“We need to raise funds to move some of our existing shelters, to purchase and build new shelters, install fencing gates, and to transport the animals to a new location. There’s just a whole sum of financial expenses that’s a burden on us at the moment,” Soto said.

Vet care, as well as hay and feed bills, are big expenses, too. Soto said this sudden move to relocate hit her out of nowhere, so there is a tremendous need, financially to keep the sanctuary going, and to keep the animals safe and happy.

While the sanctuary is currently in Barnegat, she said she would be willing to move it anywhere in the state that is suitable for the 70 animals on the property.

To help stave off these humungous expenses, Soto said a GoFundMe has been created. At the time this article was published, $5,187 of the sanctuary’s $50,000 goal had been reached.

Soto said a majority of their donations come from the sanctuary’s goat yoga programs, which are often offered at Laurita Winery in New Egypt, The Atlantic Club in Manasquan, and other places.

“I do have a little pop-up shop when I do my events. We’re hoping to bring that online this year because we do sell a lot of merchandise and crafts and the money goes toward the animals,” Soto said.

But goat yoga has been their primary source of donations, and Soto said luckily the season for that is coming up.

Another big money donation came from New Jersey Senator Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth.

“My good friend Rob Morris who comes to The Atlantic Club for goat yoga. Vin Gopal is a friend of a friend. He told Vin our situation. Vin had stepped up and donated. He heard about our story, what we do for the animals and how we care for them, so he supported us in that way,” Soto said.

Final Thoughts

Soto passionately spoke about how every one of these animals is her family. Each of them has a name and a personality all their own. Her sanctuary is their “furever home.” While she is sad to have to leave the property that has been the animals’ home for years, she’s looking forward to closing this chapter as quickly as possible and moving them to another beautiful place where memories can be made.

“We are their forever home. These animals stay with us until their last days. We don’t adopt out,” Soto said.

She is imploring the public for their help since the sanctuary cannot do this on its own.

Any amount helps, no matter how big or small.

