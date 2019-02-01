MORRIS PLAINS — Assemblyman Jay Webber said his politics have made him the target of vandals for the second time in three months.

On Thursday, the Republican, who lost to Mikey Sherrill in the 11th District congressional race in November, posted pictures of shredded campaign signs left on his driveway and yard of his Morris County home.

Webber said, without providing evidence, that the vandalism was done by "leftist thugs" on the same day reports surfaced that he would seek re-election to the Assembly.

"Dem Assembly candidates then announce candidacies very same day. Don’t give in to this nonsense," Webber wrote.

The signs appear to be from the November election.

Fred Snowflack, a columnist for InsiderNJ, pointed out that no announcement was made by Democratic candidates on Wednesday.

This is not the first time Webber has said he has been targeted anonymously.

Last October, shredded campaign signs were delivered to Webber's Whippany office along with a picture that questioned whether or not he is truly conservative and that called him a "scumbag."

The letter also referenced his children and called them the "Unlucky 7."

Morris Plains Police Sgt. Bruce Rapp said Friday that the incident was reported on Wednesday and police are investigating.

Webber did not immediately return messages seeking comment Friday morning.

