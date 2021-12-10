Fundraiser set up for NJ family after deadly house fire

My heart is breaking as I write this. A story like this is horrifying during any time of the year, but for it to happen so close to Christmas is especially heart-wrenching.

Tragedy struck in Somerville, NJ on Friday morning when a house on Eastern Avenue caught fire around 2:15, killing a member of the Brizuela family who resided there.

The three surviving members of the family, Rebecca, Anthony, and Juliana escaped by jumping out of a second-story window that they broke. The fourth member of the family, Cecilia, who was only 8-years-old, was not able to make it out of the house.

A friend of Rebecca Brizuela reached out to New Jersey 101.5 to inform us of the GoFundMe that has been set up by Rebecca's sister which would help them with rebuilding their entire lives.

I can't even begin to imagine what this family is feeling, if there's anything that you can give it would help the Brizuela family a great deal.

According to the GoFundMe:

The fire destroyed their home, car, clothes, and most of their possessions, leaving them with next to nothing. Anything you can give to help Rebecca and her family rebuild during this horrific time would be so appreciated and massively helpful as they start to recover.

The contributions would also help with funeral costs for Cecilia, or as they refer to her "sweet Cece."

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

As of writing this, $49,755 of the $75,000 goal has been raised, there's still a long way to go.

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ?

The Blizzard of '96 Revisited: Snow totals for every NJ county The Blizzard of '96 shut down the New Jersey Turnpike for the first time in the road's history. Thousands of people were left without power and heat for days. The National Guard even had to be brought in to rescue State Troopers. Anyone in the Northeast who lived through it will never forget it.

