For returning South Jersey ‘Bachelor’, is 3rd time the charm?

"Paradise! I'm back, baby!"

Tyler Norris, the Rio Grande local who made the ladies swoon on season 19 of "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" last year, begins to shake up the new season of the reality show when he makes a late entry on Thursday's episode of "Bachelor in Paradise".

The trailer for the episode (watch it below) shows Tyler quickly getting the attention of Rachel Recchia, his ex from season 19 of "The Bachelorette".

Rachel, the 27-year-old flight instructor, had been getting cozy with contestant Sean McLaughlin during the first two episodes of 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 9.

But Tyler's arrival quickly seems to turn down her flame for Sean, as she and Tyler are shown heading off to a private cabana together in the trailer.

Here's the deal on Tyler.

Norris, 27, is a native of Rio Grande who went to Wildwood Catholic and Cabrini University. He's the owner of the Spirit Ball shop on the Wildwood Boardwalk.

Since his "Bachelor" fame, Tyler has relocated to San Diego.

On Rebecca's season of "The Bachelorette", Tyler gave her the South Jersey hometown tour, including a chilly walk on the Wildwood Boardwalk, which left her a little unimpressed.

"Bachelor" loving friends tell me that Tyler then got thisclose with season 8 "Bachelor in Paradise" contestant Brittany Galvin, but, after the season ended, she broke up with him via FaceTime. Oh, relationship foul!

Rachel is also single again after finding out that her choice for love, Tino, cheated on her.

Will Rachel and Tyler make nice on this season's "Bachelor in Paradise"?

Watch and see on a two-hour episode of "Bachelor in Paradise" airing Thursday at 9 p.m. on ABC, after The Golden Bachelor. Wait... 3 hours of "The Bachelor"?

Better make more popcorn!

South Jersey Restaurants Featured By Guy Fieri on DDD Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis