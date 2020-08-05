First time ever there will be no Rockettes show at Christmas

If a year could be an unwelcome house guest 2020 surely is an old SNL skit called "The Thing That Wouldn’t Leave." We are done with you 2020, you need to go. And it’s not us, it’s you.

Unfortunately 2020 isn’t done with us, and this coronavirus pandemic is calling all the shots. Even the end of the year when we hoped the holidays would see COVID-19 behind us is now on the chopping block.

For the first time in its history the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes has been canceled. Producers issued a statement saying the show would not go on “due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The first performance of the season was to take place Nov 6. That’s a little over 12 weeks away. I suppose they had to make a decision soon, and they’ve made it. 350 jobs are lost because of it.

“We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the ‘Christmas Spectacular’ a cherished part of their holiday tradition.”

For some this is an annual family tradition and for them it won’t feel like Christmas without it. The first ‘Christmas Spectacular’ debuted in December of 1933. Think about that. It managed to debut and take off during the Great Depression. It has gone on for 87 years uninterrupted by wars, presidential assassination, natural disasters and terrorism. But COVID-19, this damn virus, took it down.

