Fire destroys North Jersey police HQ on New Year’s Day

ALPINE — In an unfortunate start to the new year, a fire appears to have destroyed the headquarters of a North Jersey police department.

Photos shared by the state's largest police union on Wednesday shows flames tearing through the building of the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police.

Law enforcement officials told NorthJersey.com that there had been no reported injuries. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

The independent police force in Bergen County patrols Palisades Interstate Park and the Palisades Interstate Parkway at border between New Jersey and New York.

