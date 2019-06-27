Fans of a 1 1/2 pound burger should rejoice: Fatburger is returning to New Jersey with a new location opening in the Cherry Hill Mall!

While the California-based chain has plenty of offerings, the one that sets it apart is the Triple King Burger (XXXL) with three, half pound patties (plus a bun and condiments). Fatburger refers to itself at the “World’s Last Great Hamburger Stand” and was founded in the Los Angeles area in 1952.

According to Yahoo Finance, it is known for its juicy, made to order burgers. It now also features a vegan “impossible” burger. There had been a Fatburger in the Borgata, but it closed; according to the Fatburger website, the next closest location is in Williamsport, PA.

The Cherry Hill Mall restaurant is opening on Friday, June 28th, and will be open seven days a week from 11 AM to 11 PM. It will have a separate entrance from the mall.

