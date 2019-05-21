Fast food workers to get fast pay

Fast food workers are getting harder and harder to find. Would fast pay help? That's what workers at Church's Chicken, Pizza Hut and Checkers are about to find out. Starting in June, eight Church's Chicken restaurants will offer workers half of their earned pay the day after their shift. McDonald's meanwhile has partnered with the AARP, looking to get seniors to work the breakfast shifts.

It seems that with the jobless rate at a 49 year low , restaurants are hurting and looking to find ways to get quality people interested in joining them. Raising the wages isn't enough so they're trying things like hiring parties, text message recruiting and even signing bonuses, even early pay. With most people living pay check to paycheck, being able to get your money sooner would be a big help. At this rate it won't be long before, "Have it your way" becomes a hiring slogan.

