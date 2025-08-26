Everyone knows that the accuracy of the Farmers’ Almanac—and its scrappy cousin, the Old Farmer’s Almanac—can be questionable, to say the least. But in today’s world, with instant information at our fingertips, patience is practically extinct.

We’re so eager to know what the weather will be weeks or even months ahead that we’ll turn to any source, no matter how iffy the predictions might be. The Farmers’ Almanac, on the other hand, tends to be a little bit more respected, yet its accuracy is still questionable.

Well, the Framers Almanac has spoken, and this year New Jersey can expect a winter that’s on the snowier side.

The latest long-range forecasts, according to an article in Patch, Here's How Snowy You Can Expect This Winter To Be In NJ The Farmers' Almanac's new long-range forecasts and winter predictions are out.

See what's in store: patch.com puts the Garden State in the “cold, snow-filled” category. Translation: There will be more than a few storms where the snow actually sticks instead of turning into a slushy mess.

Inland and northern parts of the state could see significant accumulation, while the shore might get a mix of snow and rain. It’s shaping up to be one of those classic Jersey winters where you’re brushing off your car a lot and shovels are a regular sight on porches.

While this season probably won’t be as harsh as last year’s cold snap, it’s still expected to bring more snow than the past few years combined.

Regardless of the Farmers’ Almanac’s spurious reputation and questionable accuracy, plenty of New Jerseyans plan their winter prep around its predictions. Stores will likely see the usual rush for rock salt, snow shovels, and windshield scrapers once the first big storm hits.

For anyone who loves the look of fresh snow on the front lawn or the sound of kids sledding down the nearest hill, this is good news. For the rest of us, it’s a reminder to have boots by the door, a stash of hot cocoa in the pantry, and maybe a backup plan for working from home on those days when the roads are more white than blacktop.