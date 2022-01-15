7 restaurants at the Jersey Shore that could be the most famous in NJ (Opinion)

Well, it’s time to stick up for Monmouth and Ocean County restaurants. We have some of the best and most beautiful in the country, and yet they don’t ever get the credit they deserve from national publications.

Just recently, one of those publications made a list of the most famous restaurants in each state. And it should come as no surprise to you that the restaurant Love Food listed as the most famous in New Jersey was not anywhere near the Jersey Shore. As a matter of fact, it’s an hour away in Newark.

No disrespect to Tops Diner and congratulations on your honor, but if you don’t mind, I’d like to give some famous Monmouth and Ocean County eateries their just due.

So here are seven great area restaurants we think should absolutely be considered as the most famous in New Jersey...

7 Jersey Shore Restaurants That Could Be New Jersey's Most Famous

There is no doubt that if your favorite restaurant is not on the list, then you are probably shouting it out at me right now, and that’s just fine. It’s not easy to narrow it down to five. So please help vent your frustration by listing your choice for the most famous Monmouth or Ocean County restaurant in the Comment section. We want to give it the love you think it deserves!

And whatever your favorite famous restaurants in the area are, we sure hope you show them how much you love them in 2022. After all, it’s not just great to buy local, it’s also awesome to eat local as well. Happy New Year!

And to all those national publications who always seem to skip right over the Jersey Shore and head straight to North Jersey, we invite you to do a little Monmouth and Ocean County research. We think you’ll have a whole new outlook from what you do now.

Famous Restaurants To Famous Diners

The Most Heavenly Breakfast Spots in Monmouth County