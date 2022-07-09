Experts name this the greatest rollercoaster in NJ

Summertime is here and there is certainly no shortage of exciting things to do here in New Jersey -- especially when it comes to thrill rides at amusement parks and piers.

Get our free mobile app

We're lucky to live in a area where rides of all shapes and sizes are just minutes away from most people, whether you're down the shore or well inland.

But assembling a list of the greatest thrill rides or rollercoasters in the state might not be the easiest thing to do. Where would you rank rides like Batman at Great Adventure, GaleForce at Playland in Ocean City, or The Great Nor'easter at Morey's Piers in Wildwood?

GaleForce at Playland in Ocean City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman GaleForce at Playland in Ocean City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Editors at Popular Mechanics released a list of the best rollercoaster in each state and they give "high" honors to the biggest rollercoaster in the state.

New Jersey's greatest thrill ride

According to Popular Mechanics, Kingda Ka at Great Adventure is the best that the Garden State has to offer.

Considered one of the craziest rollercoasters in the nation, Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure hits 128 miles per hour—and in just 3.5 seconds—and features a 270-degree spiral. The fastest coaster in the country may not last a full minute, but with its height—the tallest in the world at 456 feet—Kingda Ka creates a wild ride unlike any other in the country.

It was announced that Kingda Ka would be added to Great Adventure in September 2004 and the ride opened on May 21st of the following year.

Kingda Ka remains the tallest rollercoaster in the world, however, that may change in 2023 when the Falcon’s Flight coaster opens in Saudi Arabia. That ride will top 525 feet.

Neighboring states

Over in Pennsylvania, Popular Mechanics says Skyrush at Hersheypark is that state's best ride. That rollercoaster is 200 feet high and you'll experience 5-Gs as you hit 75 MPH.

For those in Delaware, Funland in Rehoboth Beach is home of the Superflip 360, which swings riders in a full 360 degrees some 40 feet off of the ground.

To our north, the legendary, nearly century-old Cyclone at Coney Island is New York's biggest ride.

Not all states are created equal

There are some parts of the country that have very few rides. Can you imagine? Take North Dakota, for example -- there is a grand total of one roller coaster in the entire state. One! Worse than that, Alaska has zero.

Full list

You can see what Popular Mechanics says is each state's greatest rollercoaster (or thrill ride) on their website. Meanwhile, if you are planning a trip to Great Adventure...

Ranking the Most Thrilling Coasters at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson