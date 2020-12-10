Expect DWI checkpoints across New Jersey this month

It’s time for extra enforcement of New Jersey’s “Drive sober or get pulled over” campaign. DWI checkpoints will be set up in 112 New Jersey towns.

The effort is part of a nationwide campaign to crack down on drunk or otherwise impaired drivers. The state Attorney General’s office says they are looking to deter people, not arrest them. The office of the Attorney General adding "the key to deterring impaired driving is highly visible enforcement. The research is clear on the affect highly visible enforcement has on deterring impaired driving. Prevention and not arrest is the goal of the campaign. Drivers must perceive that the risk of being caught is too high before their behavior will change."

Impaired driving is one of the most often committed crimes, randomly killing someone in America every 48 minutes and nearly 30 people a day. Nationally, impaired driving fatalities are on the rise. Almost 11,000 people are killed each year. More than 300,000 people are injured.

But the state does not plan on warning motorists. A message from the division of traffic safety says "There will be no warnings. Our message is simple -- Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over violators can lose their licenses, time from their jobs, and lose money in high fines and court costs as well as face imprisonment for repeat offenses, assault and vehicular manslaughter."

This year, municipalities all over the state are participating; the state Division of Highway Traffic Safety has awarded grants totaling $656,340 to 112 towns across the state to fund enhanced patrolling and high-visibility sobriety checkpoints throughout New Jersey during the month of December.

