Ex-con goes on naked burglary spree in Middletown, cops say

MIDDLETOWN — An ex-con was charged with burglary on Tuesday after police said they found him naked hiding under the deck of a home.

A police K9 unit was investigating a reported burglary around 5:45 a.m. on Phillips Mills Drive after residents said they saw a man wearing nothing but a sweater.

The investigation then moved a block away to the Hunters Pointe development, where the suspect was arrested, police said.

Jacob S. Gerges, 35, of Leonardo, was being held Wednesday at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Gerges was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, as well as theft, lewdness and resisting arrest.

In 2012, Gerges was sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted of three robberies in 2011. He was accused of trying to steal an ATM from the Sunset Diner on Route 35 in August 2011, according to published reports.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether Gerges had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

