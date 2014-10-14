Diabetes Awareness Day Events
November 3, 2014 | 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Riverview Medical Center
- Shrewsbury River Conference Suite,
Additional Information
Join Meridian experts in diabetes management and nutrition and learn risk factors, how to manage diabetes to reduce complications, and more. Vendors will be present with the latest information and technologies. Screenings will be provided.
Call or visit MeridianHealth.com/Diabetes for more specific details. Registration is required. Call 1-800-560-9990 for more information and to register.
Speaker: Marianna Antonopoulou, M.D.