Enjoy one of the largest Christmas light shows in New Jersey

Skylands Stadium

At this time of year, there are dozens of holiday light displays in the state and one of the biggest is in Sussex County.

The Skylands Stadium Light Show and Holiday Village is all lit up and ready for visitors.

Skylands Stadium
Skylands Stadium
The show is a one-mile drive-through featuring over 2,000,000 lights!

Skylands Stadium
Skylands Stadium
You don’t have to get out of your car if you don’t want to, but the walk-through tunnel looks pretty cool, too.

Skylands Stadium
If you visit the Christmas Village, you might just see you know who!

Skylands Stadium
Skylands Stadium
There are a lot of activities around the Village

Skylands Stadium
Skylands Stadium Light Show and Christmas Village runs until December 30th every day from 5 pm until 8 pm except for select holidays. General admission tickets cost $29 per car and must be purchased online in advance.

To learn more, be sure to visit the event's official site located here.

