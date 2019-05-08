End of a radio era: WPLJ going off air May 31

New Jersey residents are reacting to news of a longtime radio station signing off just as the summer starts.

WPLJ 95.5 FM, a "hot adult contemporary" format, announced on Twitter that it will air its final broadcast on May 31.

The property is being sold by Cumulus Media to Educational Media Foundation (EMF) a Christian radio broadcaster under a deal that goes into effect at month's end.

The station has been a music staple since 1971.

Among highlights of the New York broadcast station for lifelong Jersey adults was the "Scott and Todd Show," co-hosted by Scott Shannon and Todd Pettengill for over two decades until 2014.

