Eat more veal, it’s delicious!

The only thing better than aged beef is something a bit younger, veal.

I love veal.

If you do it right it could be the best tasting meat you've ever enjoyed. Of course there's always the selective outrage on the slaughter of calves by the leather belt wearing activists, but don't let that bother you.

Veal is a tender, delicious low fat meat that can be turned into a fried cutlet, bone in Milanese, or my new favorite, veal & peas. Here's how you make it:

You'll need:

12-16 ounce pack of veal. It can be purchased in bite sized pieces or ask your grocery store butcher to do it.

12 oz can of diced tomatoes and frozen peas (about 8 oz)

Olive oil

Butter

Salt & Pepper

Rosemary

Red pepper flakes

Parmigiana Reggiano cheese

Red wine

Your favorite pasta

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil and about 1/6 stick of butter in a skillet, medium heat.

Dice one white onion.

Add S&P to the veal.

When the butter is melted throw in the veal bites.

Give it a minute or two for the meat to start to brown and then throw in the chopped onions.

Season the meat & onions with fresh or dried rosemary, hot pepper and throw in a bay leaf or two. You'll want to remove the bay leaf before you serve the sauce!

Once you've got a brown on the meat and the onions are translucent, then add a little red wine and the diced tomatoes.

Let this simmer, not full boil, for 30-40 minutes.

Add in the frozen peas and about a cup of chicken broth and turn the heat up slightly to get back top a simmer.

Once it's cookin' again, add in the cheese.

Let the complete mixture cook for another 15 minutes. If too much of your liquid has cooked off, feel free to add more chicken broth.

As far as the pasta:

Bring a pot of water to a boil.

Add about a teaspoon of salt to the boiling water and throw in your pasta. I like this with thin spaghetti.

Cook the pasta for about 6-7 minutes. You want the pasta to be al dente!

Transfer the cooked sauce to a bowl.

To serve:

I add a few spoonfuls of sauce back into the pan and with tongs.

Add a serving of pasta, you can drain the boiling pot or just scoop it out of the pot with the tongs.

Add some shaved parm and S& P and serve.

