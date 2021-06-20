East Brunswick man beat another man to death with a bat: Police

EAST BRUNSWICK — A 57-year-old township man is accused of beating another man to death with a baseball bat.

Curtis Wright, of East Brunswick, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, in the death of 53-year-old Howard Smith, also of East Brunswick, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced on Saturday.

Wright and Smith knew each other, Ciccone said, without any further details on how the men were acquainted or a potential motive.

Just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of an unconscious male at a residence on Main Avenue in East Brunswick.

Smith showed signs of blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wright was being held at Middlesex County Jail, pending a detention hearing in Middlesex Court Superior Court.

Anyone with information on the active investigation can contact either Detective Alex Danese of East Brunswick Police at 732-390-6900 or Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3287.

