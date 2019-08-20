DWI arrest with a loaded AK-47 late night on the NJ Turnpike

EAST WINDSOR — State Police say a man they stopped on the New Jersey Turnpike in the early-morning hours was driving under the influence, with a loaded AK-47 rifle.

Johnathan Lorick, 33, of Lexington, South Carolina was arrested following the traffic stop just before 3 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

Troopers pulled Lorick over for a traffic violation southbound at milepost 66.3 in Mercer County, police said.

During the stop, troopers discovered Lorick was under the influence and arrested on a charge of DWI, police said. They didn't say whether he'd been drinking or if he was accused of using another intoxicating substance.

After further investigation, Lorick was found to be in possession of a fully-loaded AK-47 rifle, police said.

Information from State Police didn't indicate where on his person or in his vehicle the rifle had been.

Lorick was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, DWI, disorderly conduct and several weapons possession counts. A statement from state police also didn't explain the reason for the assault and resisting-arrest charges

He was lodged in Mercer County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

