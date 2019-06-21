Duo burglarized at least 27 concession stands in NJ, cops say

Crooks are making easy money at concession stands across New Jersey, making short work of flimsy locks to grab cash, goodies and expensive equipment.

Investigators say a couple is likely responsible for a crime spree targeting stands at Little League, recreation and school facilities in six counties in North Jersey.

In South Jersey, meanwhile, burglars ripped off a snack stand at North Camden Little League on Wednesday.

It's not clear whether the Camden burglary is related to the North Jersey smash-and-grabs, which number at least 27 in Morris, Bergen, Essex, Middlesex, Passaic and Sussex since April 25, Morris County officials said Friday. Officials in North Jersey said the crooks damaged doors and stole cash and food. At one location, they stole $700 in cash.

The Morris County Sheriff's Office said concession stand operators should not store cash and valuables in the structures.

In Camden, the thieves made off with a lot more: a flat-top grill, refrigerators, a water ice freezer, a deep fryer, coolers and a microwave. They also helped themselves to hot dogs, hamburgers, rolls, soda, Gatorade, plastic containers and cutlery.

Camden County police released video stills showing a white pickup truck and a suspect hauling a water ice freezer.

Snack stand burglary in Camden on June 19. (Camden County Police)

Snack stand burglary in Camden on June 19. (Camden County Police)

The Morris County sheriff released still images of the pair captured by surveillance cameras while breaking into the Woodbridge Little League concession stand. The sheriff's office is helping law enforcement agencies across the state coordinate data in order to nab the culprits.

The locations of the other reported burglaries:

Morris County

Parsippany-Troy Hills E. Little League

Jefferson Parks Department

Burnham Park Little League

Lake Parsippany Park

Madison High School

Dodge Field in Madison

Anderson Field in Kinnelon

Donatoni Park in Rockaway Borough

Bergen County

Paramus

Elmwood Park

Teaneck

Hasbrouck Heights

Essex County

Belleville

Livingston

Verona

Passaic County

Thieves burglarized the same stand twice in Totowa

Two fields in Clifton

Wayne

Paterson

Little Falls

Bloomingdale

Sussex County

Two stands in Stanhope Borough

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.