Did your favorite NJ shore town make the list?

It's the first #ShoreTownShowdown!

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is putting together the summer version of his temperature report for the morning show and he needs your help.

We've had the small town of Holgate on the list for the past year after our friends at Bowkers Deli stopped in with delicious cheesesteaks! Now, it's your turn.

What's your favorite small Jersey shore town? Where's that hidden gem that you've been visiting since you were a kid? Here's some of the feedback we've received so far:

The new list will be released soon!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: