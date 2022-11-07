Did you capture those fall colors in NJ this fall?

This year, "leaf peepers" didn't have to go far to catch spectacular colors this fall.

Some forecasts called for a less-than-stunning display of color from mother nature this year due to near-drought conditions in summer.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

Perhaps the heavy rains at the very beginning of the fall season helped brighten things up.

Whatever the reason, most people can't remember a fall with this much spectacular color in New Jersey.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

Lots of people spend fall weekends and plenty of money traveling to Upstate New York or New England.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

That wasn't necessary this year and many local "leaf peepers" took advantage of the local color.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

We reached the peak about a week ago as most experts called it for Oct. 19 to 29.

There are still some trees showing color but the show is just about over.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

Plenty of people were capturing those colors at peak.

If you've got some stunning pictures of the foliage in New Jersey this fall, send them along for us to share.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

Just tell us approximately where in what town in New Jersey they are from. You can send your pictures to dennis.malloy@townsquaremedia.com.

