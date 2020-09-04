BAYONNE — A fire department crew struggled to rescue a woman from Newark Bay on Thursday night during a torrential downpour.

The woman was spotted in the water about 300 yards from the shoreline at 8:45 p.m.

Two marine units quickly reached the woman who tried to evade rescuers and then became "combative" with two rescuers in the water, ��according to Bayonne Deputy Fire Chief Bill Bartos.

After attempting for an hour to rescue the woman, she was pulled onto a boat and taken to a hospital.

Bartos did not reveal the identity of the woman or why she fought rescue attempts. Officials did not say whether they knew how she got in the water.

"Tonight’s rescue was an incredible display of bravery and professionalism from our firefighters. They exhibited great skill under challenging conditions and were able to bring this emergency to a successful end," Bartos said.

