Despite Coronavirus, Law Enforcement is on the job

As communities brace for the consequences of the public reaction to coronavirus, there are some local heroes that will report for duty regardless of the risk to their own health. One of those heroes is Hackensack New Jersey Police Officer, Mark Carrillo.

Earlier this week, Officer Carrillo was on patrol when he was approached by a women clutching a baby. According to what Capt. Darrin DeWitt told The Daily Voice, the baby was blue and barely breathing and unresponsive. Thinking quickly, Officer Carillo got the mom and baby into his patrol car, lights and sirens on and rushed to the hospital. He carried the baby inside where the child was treated.

Thanks to the quick thinking and swift action of Officer Carrillo, one family in Hackensack isn't mourning a loss today, instead they are celebrating a life. It's critical as so many people continue to live in fear, stockpile supplies and stay away from the public square, there are thousands of cops, fire fighters and medical teams getting up every day and reporting for duty.

Thank you to all members of Law Enforcement on this #BlueFriday. As I often say, there is a thin line between civilization and savagery and that line is Blue.

Nominate a #BlueFriday Honoree Help us honor NJ's top police officers that go above and beyond the call of duty for #BlueFriday. Fill out the quick form and let us know who we should honor. Police Officer's Name and Title/Rank *

Police Unit Location *

Tell us a little about the officer and why they should be highlighted *

Your Name * First Last

Your Contact Email *

Your Contact Phone # *

Captcha

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: