Demand up early in 2020 for Christmas trees in NJ

We can all use a little joy in 2020 — sooner rather than later.

Christmas tree farms throughout the Garden State claim demand is greater than usual for the days immediately following Thanksgiving.

"Friday the 27th was a record-breaking day, Saturday broke Friday's record, and Sunday broke Saturday's record," said Donna Cole, owner of Cole's Country Tree Farm in Alexandria.

According to Cole, the first and second weekends of December are typically the busiest for the farm — 150 to 200 trees could be cut and sold in a day. But it appears many folks didn't want to wait that long to launch the holiday season in their homes. Still, even during a business rush, customers are asked to follow safety protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Because phones were "ringing off the hook," Hidden Pond Tree Farm in Mendham decided to launch this year's Christmas tree season a few days earlier than usual.

"People seem to have been cooped up for a long time and they're enjoying getting out in the fresh air," said owner Christian Nicholson, president of the New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association.

Unlike past years, inventory of fresh trees does not appear to be an issue in New Jersey — at least for now, Nicholson said.

"So far, the supply seems to be holding up pretty well, but there is a big demand so I would encourage everyone to get out sooner rather than later," Nicholson said.

Michele Sullivan, owner of Picea Acres in Jackson, also received "a lot of calls very early" this year. The five-acre farm is only short of 10-to-12-foot trees, because they've been sold in prior years.

"This year it seems like we have a lot of new guests coming in the farm," she said. "This is a great business to be in because everybody's very happy."

