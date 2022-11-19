Deer crashes through window of New York nursing home

We're always told to beware of wildlife around New York state, but you usually don't expect them to find them in your living room. In this case, the wildlife came crashing through a window, according to sources. An administrator for a facility in New York state said he knew something was up when he heard "screaming out in the hall".

What happened?

Deer Found Inside NY Nursing Home Facility

WNYT says that a deer crashed through the front glass of the Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown Monday afternoon. Witnesses say the buck was agitated and scared as it looked for a way out of the room. Video shows the animal look even more startled by the glass mirrors inside the rehab room. WNYT says that there were no elderly residents in the room at the time of entry.

The confused deer eventually went through a window on its way out of the building and escaped.

Deer Across New York

Deer living in close proximity to humans is just a way of life for many New Yorkers. It's not uncommon to see a family of deer crossing the road right in front of you as you're driving.

However, having so many deer around so many people can be risky....and costly. NewYorkUpstate.com says that 1 in 164 New Yorkers will hit a deer with their vehicle at some point.

AAA says that September through November are the months when most deer-related car accidents occur in New York state.. The National Insurance Crime Bureau released the top upstate New York towns where most deer-related car accidents happen.

Several Hudson Valley towns made the list.

1. Rochester

2. Middletown

3. Ithaca

4. Syracuse

5. Watertown

6. Newburgh

7. Warwick

8. Canandaigua

9. Monroe

10. Buffalo

