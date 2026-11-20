I was cleaning out my cabinets the other day and decided it was time to get rid of all that old Tupperware. You know, the containers you’ve been holding onto forever but can’t find the lids for. I don’t know why I held onto them for so long. I guess I kept thinking I would eventually find the matching lids, but of course, I never did. So, in the trash they went!

And with the holidays quickly approaching, I like the idea of doing a little decluttering, making some extra room, and starting the new year with a little less clutter around the home.

I started with Tupperware, but now I’m on a mission to clear out even more stuff, especially that old paperwork in my closet that I’ve been wanting to shred and toss in the trash. And let’s not forget Christmas decorations. Those broken ornaments I still have in the box, and all those decorations that are missing pieces. Maybe it’s time to finally toss them instead of just packing them up for another year in the basement.

Why wait until spring? With the holiday rush right around the corner, now is a great time to go through those closets, cabinets, drawers, and storage bins.

Get rid of the things you no longer need, donate what someone else could use, and toss the things that just keep collecting dust! Happy cleaning!

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock