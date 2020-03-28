Craig Allen’s Grandmother’s Barbecue recipe
Over the years, I've tried many different barbecue recipes...but I always go back to the "recipe" that I grew up with.
I copied it from my mom when I was a teenager...and wrote Grandma 1947, as the author. I never thought to ask my grandmother where she found this awesome (and easy to make) barbecue sandwich recipe...my mother says that Grandma may have gotten it from a friend, or from a magazine of the day.
Like I said, it's easy...so, let's get started:
Brown one pound of ground beef (and, it works great with ground turkey, too).
In a large measuring cup, add the following:
1/2 C ketchup
1/2 C water
1&1/2 t Worcestershire sauce
1 T vinegar
1/2 t mustard
1 T brown sugar
1/2 t salt
1/2 allspice
Stir/wisk all ingredients together...
...and pour mixture over the cooked hamburger meat.
Let simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring from time to time.
Pile the warm barbecue meat in a hamburger bun, and....
...from my family to yours...ENJOY.