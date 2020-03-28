Craig Allen’s Grandmother’s Barbecue recipe

Over the years, I've tried many different barbecue recipes...but I always go back to the "recipe" that I grew up with.

I copied it from my mom when I was a teenager...and wrote Grandma 1947, as the author. I never thought to ask my grandmother where she found this awesome (and easy to make) barbecue sandwich recipe...my mother says that Grandma may have gotten it from a friend, or from a magazine of the day.

Like I said, it's easy...so, let's get started:

Brown one pound of ground beef (and, it works great with ground turkey, too).

It's...in the "sauce." (Craig Allen photo).

In a large measuring cup, add the following:

1/2 C ketchup

1/2 C water

1&1/2 t Worcestershire sauce

1 T vinegar

1/2 t mustard

1 T brown sugar

1/2 t salt

1/2 allspice

Stir/wisk all ingredients together...

...and pour mixture over the cooked hamburger meat.

Simmering...smells so GOOD. (Craig Allen photo).

Let simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring from time to time.

Pile on the BBQ burger. (Craig Allen photo).

Pile the warm barbecue meat in a hamburger bun, and....

Just like Grandma used to make. (Craig Allen photo).

...from my family to yours...ENJOY.