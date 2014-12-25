Craig Allen’s ‘Christmas Birthday, Birthday Christmas’

"This was going to be for your birthday...but we didn't have enough Christmas presents for you...so...NOW, its for Christmas!"

Craig_kid Xmas The birthday boy..."a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away." (Craig Allen photo archives). loading...

Those were tough words for a small child. And, yes, my parents (and grandparents, etc) kept a strict gift count. Figures, right?!

And...why is it that everyone gets to open gifts on MY birthday, but I don't get to open any gifts on THEIR special day?

This is a question that every kid with a "Christmas Birthday" eventually gets to. I was no exception.

I believe that it was around my 8th or 9th birthday that my parents came up with a temporary solution: the "HALF birthday."

On June 25th that year, I was given a present (a typewriter...MANUAL), and a cake!

And, the day was all mine!

Once.

I tried (really hard) to forget that my father had just had a "birthday party" 5 days before.

Fast Forward...

Like fellow Christmas Birthday friends (Happy Birthday to Christine, Jill, and Dolores!), I've gotten over it.

My "Charlie Brown Christmas Tree" and I wish you a Merry Christmas! (Craig Allen photo archives). My "Charlie Brown Christmas Tree" and I wish you a Merry Christmas! (Craig Allen photo archives). loading...

I have....REALLY!

And, I certainly don't tack a "half" onto the total birthdays I've...ummm..."experienced!"

Craig_NJ101.5 12-25-02...celebrating my birthday at NJ101.5 for the first time. (Craig Allen photo archives). loading...

In truth, I'm in age-denial.