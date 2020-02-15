Craig Allen observes President’s Day IN COLOR
All the Presidents have birthdays...and in an effort to recognize the Presidents, and give America another three-day weekend (YAY)...
National and state recognition of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln's birthdays were combined by law in 1968. The term "President's Day" gained popularity in the 1980's.
As you can see, above and below, President's Day is for "kids of all ages!"
Look at the pictures...read and learn...
...and color in between the lines. Please.
I hope you have enjoyed your history mini-lesson...and will enjoy your (vacation) day.