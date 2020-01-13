If you could sum up the presidential campaign of Senator Cory Booker in one word, what would that word be? This great idea was given to me by my producer Sam Doyle and I passed it along to my social media following.

One man who could never be limited to one word, President Trump expressed his opinion on Twitter, and our own Joe Votruba wrote a very good piece about the Presidents tweet as well.

Booker can respond, and he probably will, when they face each other in at the impeachment hearings.

Here are some words Jersey came up with and I didn't include the bad ones...

Jim Ritchie: Spartacus

Jimmy Cournoyer: DONE

Mike Harbison: who?

Scott Russell: Stupid

Steven Keller: Newarky

Rocco Frisoli: bloviating

Billy D Light: Unelectable

Paul Venier: Futile

Aunt Patty Mcconville: TRASH

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: