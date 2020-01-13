Cory Booker’s campaign in one word (Opinion)
If you could sum up the presidential campaign of Senator Cory Booker in one word, what would that word be? This great idea was given to me by my producer Sam Doyle and I passed it along to my social media following.
One man who could never be limited to one word, President Trump expressed his opinion on Twitter, and our own Joe Votruba wrote a very good piece about the Presidents tweet as well.
Booker can respond, and he probably will, when they face each other in at the impeachment hearings.
Here are some words Jersey came up with and I didn't include the bad ones...
Jim Ritchie: Spartacus
Jimmy Cournoyer: DONE
Mike Harbison: who?
Scott Russell: Stupid
Steven Keller: Newarky
Rocco Frisoli: bloviating
Billy D Light: Unelectable
Paul Venier: Futile
Aunt Patty Mcconville: TRASH
More from New Jersey 101.5: