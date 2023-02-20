Cops say NJ man took car for a ‘test drive’ — that lasted 40 miles?

🚔 Stafford Police arrest Barnegat man who took vehicle for a test drive and never came back

🚔 Police in Tuckerton spotted and pursued the driver who declined to stop

🚔 The vehicle Barnegat man stole from dealership in Stafford was found along with the driver at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City

It wasn't Cosmo Kramer.

Stafford police, however, did arrest a Barnegat man accused of taking a vehicle from a local dealership out for a test drive and then never coming back.

Barnegat man goes on test drive and never comes back

On Saturday morning, 47-year-old Jason DeAngelo, of Barnegat, went to the Barlow GMC car dealership on Barnegat Road East and ended up on a test drive around 11 a.m. with a 2023 white GMC Sierra but never came back, according to police.

It was around 8:15 p.m. that the dealership called Stafford Police reporting what happened.

Police in Tuckerton spotted the vehicle over on Route 539 and tried to pull it over but it led to a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit was stalled after the vehicle didn't stop but kept driving onto the Parkway south.

The search for stolen test drive vehicle from Stafford ends in Atlantic City

Through their investigation, Stafford police were able to find out that DeAngelo and the vehicle were both in the Atlantic City area.

As the Stafford Police DEU went down to Atlantic City to investigate further along with the New Jersey State Police Casino Operations Unit, they ended up finding the vehicle DeAngelo was test driving in a parking garage outside of the Tropicana Casino and Hotel.

With the assistance of casino security, police then found and arrested DeAngelo without incident and then brought him to the Stafford Township Police Department for processing.

DeAngelo has been charged with 3rd Degree Unlawful taking of Means of Conveyance in Stafford Township, and 2nd Degree Eluding which comes from the pursuit that took place in Tuckerton.

Angelo was then brought to the Ocean County Jail where remains pending a future court appearance.

