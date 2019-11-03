Cops: NJ man, 21, arrested after 19-year-old woman’s death in car

A 21-year-old Bergen County man has been arrested after the death of a 19-year-old woman, found unresponsive in her vehicle, police said.

Michael Gaffney, of Maywood, was charged with reckless manslaughter, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Hackensack Police responded to a 911 call early Saturday, after 2 a.m., to a vehicle parked outside an apartment complex at 140 Prospect St.

Francis Victoria Garcia was treated by officers and EMS members, but she was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center. Musella did not say why Gaffney and Garcia were at the apartment complex or if they knew each other.

Musella said Garcia was with Gaffney in the rear seat of her vehicle at the time of her death.

An autopsy determined that she died from compression injuries to her neck.

Gaffney, who is single and unemployed, was taken to Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance.

