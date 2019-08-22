Cool video of a flyover in North Jersey

Residents of North Jersey towns were treated to a rare flyover of military aircraft this morning.

According to Hudson TV, planes representing the British Royal Air Force Red Arrows, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and the Navy’s Blue Angels flew in formation over the Hudson River, circling Liberty Island before heading north again. See the incredible video below.

The aircraft included two F-35A Lightning II stealth aircraft; six F-16 fighting Falcons from the Thunderbirds, and six F/A 18 Hornets from the Blue Angels. As you can see in the video, the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels streamed red, white, and blue contrails. The flyover was in celebration of the Royal Air Force making a tour of North America; they were at the Atlantic City Air Show this week and will be at the New York International Air Show this weekend.

More from New Jersey 101.5