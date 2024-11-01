Complete list of NJ malls to get photos with Santa in 2024

The holiday season has once again arrived in the Great Garden State, which is full of cheer, family, friends, and more. And although the holiday season doesn't officially begin until Thanksgiving Day, the spirit starts to come alive right after Halloween passes by.

For some reason, however, every time we get to this time of year, it's like someone threw a brick onto the accelerator pedal of life. In the blink of an eye, we'll be saying farewell to 2024 and hello to 2025.

It's crazy how fast a year goes by, but it's how it happens every single year. And the more and more we move away from the restrictions of 2020, the more and more exciting the holiday festivities get.

And that couldn't be any truer than it is right here in the Great Garden State. One tradition in particular that's managed to hold on, even during those restrictive days, is the ability to get your photo taken with Santa.

No matter what life throws at us, we can always count on New Jersey's malls to come through with a space for Santa to land his sleigh. And this year, he'll be busier than ever traveling up and down the Garden State just to see you before the big Christmas holiday arrives.

Along with pet events, pajama parties, and even cookies, Santa's sole mission at our malls remains the same - to take a photo with you, your friends, and family (and yes, your four-legged friends, too).

