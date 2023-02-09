🚄 Contract talks with NJT engineers have stalled

With talks aimed at reaching a new contract with locomotive engineers not at a standstill, federal intervention may bee needed to avoid a New Jersey Transit strike.

A walkout would be devastating to nearly the nearly 180,000 daily NJT rail passengers who depend on the trains to get them to work and school. It would also cause a ripple effect that would be equally devastating on state roads and highways as those riders seek alternate ways of travel.

For months, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLE&T) has been engaged in highly rancorous talks with New Jersey Transit over pay and working conditions. Actual negotiations have been ongoing for nearly three years.

A preview of what is to come?

In June of 2022, we got a preview of what an effect a walkout could have.

Several hundred engineers called out sick on Juneteenth. It triggers a wave of train cancellations, leaving tens of thousands of commuters stranded.

The issue at the time was BLE&T members do not get a paid day off for the holiday. The 14 other rail unions representing NJT workers do.

NJT called it an 'illegal job action,' and sued.

At bargaining sessions and in public, both sides have continually sniped at each other.

What are the issues?

Neither side has publicly confirmed contract terms, but it has widely been reported that NJT offered an hourly wage of nearly $45, well short of what the union has been demanding.

Historically, NJT engineers have been paid substantially less than train drivers for Amtrak, Metro-North, the Long Island Rail Road and even PATH. Even with generous percentage wage increases in recent years, the union argues the lower starting wage has allowed the overall wage gap to continue to widen.

The union demand would bring them more in-line with what other regional rail engineers are paid.

Other unions have settled

The only union not to have come to agreement on a new contract with New Jersey Transit is the BLE&T.

In a statement to the Philadelphia Inquirer, and NJT spokesman said, "We have made a fair and pattern-based contract offer that has been accepted and ratified by 14 of our 15 rail unions covering 91% of our rail union employees. The BLE&T is the only union to not accept these terms."

What happens next?

Under the Railway Labor Act, rail workers cannot legally go on strike, but job actions like the one by NJT engineers last summer could happen.

The National Mediation Board has been helping to negotiate a settlement, but each side has dug in their heels and refuse to further compromise.

It's a similar situation to what recently happened with he nation's freight engineers. In December, 115,000 engineers threatened to walk off the job over what they said were onerous work rules like being on call 24/7.

Eventually, the White House stepped in and forced a settlement that included a 24% wage increase and bonuses, but did not strike the on-call rules.

The Biden Administration may have to do the same thing in New Jersey, and it is believed a presidential advisory board could be dispatched to the Garden State as early as next week.

Whether the prospect of a forced settlement prompts the BLE&T and NJT to finally come to a negotiated deal remains to be seen.

