Coming to the end of an interesting few weather weeks

It's always different, fun, and quite a bit of work "filling in" for Dan, although we haven't come close to the detail he provides in the forecasts of the last three weeks.

While he did step in briefly for last weekend's snow event, I will remember this time for two things: the unseasonable warmth of the weekend of Jan. 11, and this concluding week's holding-pattern sun and chill.

We have, however, fully begun to thaw out at this point. It was not certain at one point that Friday would be sunny like each of the five days that preceded it, but as it turns out, just a few clouds will dot the sky as we end another work week. Highs should climb completely into the 50s.

Clouds increase on Friday evening, with rain starting later on. Lows overnight will not quite get down to freezing, but they'll be anywhere from the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Saturday brings the first precipitation in a full week, except it's rain this time, with daytime highs in the upper 40s for North Jersey and mid-50s for South Jersey.

The sun makes a quick return on Sunday, with highs falling to the mid- to upper 40s.

Monday looks partly cloudy, but Dan will indeed be back by then to tell you all about it.

Thanks for having me!

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Monday, Jan. 27. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: