Scams old and new are being used against people during the coronavirus pandemic.

We'll be collecting alerts and debunked claims from across New Jersey. Watch this space for the latest information to protect your family.

Coronavirus scams and fraud

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.