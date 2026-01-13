For decades, American parents were told that sending their kids to a four-year college was non-negotiable. Baby Boomers and Gen Xers were convinced that higher education was the only path to success. Suburban culture reinforced this notion: if your child didn’t go to college, something must be “wrong” with your family. Millennials and Gen Z inherited this expectation, often pressured to enroll in college without fully considering the cost, career outcomes, or alternatives.

The True Cost and Uncertain Return of a College Degree

Today, I question whether a traditional four-year degree is truly worth it. While a degree can offer higher lifetime earnings, greater economic stability, and access to broader career paths, these benefits are far from guaranteed. Recent research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that the median return on investment for a bachelor’s degree is about 12.5%, and graduates often enjoy a “wage premium” over high-school-only workers. For majors in high-demand fields like engineering, computer science, or math, the ROI can be substantial. Beyond dollars, college provides knowledge, networks, and credentials that can open doors in professions requiring critical thinking or formal education.

Yet for many, college is increasingly a gamble. Tuition, fees, and room and board can saddle students with decades of debt. Opportunity costs—the wages foregone while studying—add to the financial burden. Not all degrees pay off: majors in some liberal arts, humanities, or oversaturated fields can leave graduates struggling to find employment that justifies the cost. Many students graduate only to take jobs that don’t require a degree at all, delaying financial independence, homeownership, and family formation. Some studies show it can take years—even decades—for a degree to “break even,” if it ever does.

Trades Offer a Smart, Debt-Free Career Alternative

If I were a parent today, I would encourage my children to explore the trades instead. Skilled trades like electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, carpenters, mechanics, and welders are in constant demand. Electricians, for example, face projected growth of 9% over the next decade, fueled by new construction, renewable energy, and EV infrastructure. HVAC techs are increasingly needed for energy-efficient systems, and plumbers and carpenters remain essential for residential and commercial construction. Trades offer steady, well-paying work, often without the massive debt burden of college. Training can come through apprenticeships or trade schools, making entry faster and more affordable than a four-year degree.

Trades provide a level of job security often overlooked in discussions about career planning. As older workers retire, replacement demand ensures ongoing opportunities. Moreover, tradespeople develop skills that are unlikely to be automated, keeping their work relevant in a changing economy. While the work can be physically demanding and occasionally irregular, the financial payoff, lower debt, and career stability often outweigh these challenges.

Rethinking Success Beyond the College Degree

College is not inherently “bad,” and for some, it remains the best path, particularly when paired with high-demand majors or clear professional goals. But its value is no longer automatic. For many young people today, trades offer a more practical, financially sensible route to independence and stability. It’s time to stop treating a four-year degree as the only marker of success and start recognizing that skilled trades can provide a secure, prosperous, and fulfilling career path.