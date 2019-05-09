Colbert mocks Jersey roller coaster dummies mishap

Do you remember recently how a roller coaster operator had to assure the public his ride was safe when test dummies were ejected onto a nearby hotel roof? Stephen Colbert certainly didn't forget.

He had some fun with Ocean City's Castaway Cove's Gale Force ride. You'll find it in the middle of Colbert's 'Meanwhile' segment starting at the 1:40 mark.

All funny stuff, but manager Brian Hartley wants people to know the coaster is safe. "The harness wasn't open. The harness was still locked. Nothing is wrong with the ride, it's just that the water dummy had a leak and came out."

Of course for Colbert that logic was not going to get in the way of an opportunity.