A Clifton man faces numerous charges after an 18-year-old came forward and notified authorities of multiple allegations of sexual assault dating back to when the victim was 12.

The subsequent investigation led to Monday's arrest of Corey Ervin, 44, who is charged with one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, one count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to a release from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday.

In notifying the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, the 18-year-old said that the assaults had taken place at a Paterson residence, and in a motor vehicle. Multiple other witnesses were interviewed prior to Ervin's arrest.

If convicted of the most serious charges, Ervin could face decades in prison. Passaic County prosecutors are asking that he be detained at the county jail pending trial.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the prosecutor's office tip line, 1-877-370-PCPO.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

