Child ran away to escape NJ woman’s abuse, cops say

HACKENSACK — A city resident has been accused of injuring a child who ran away from home to escape the abuse.

Sugell Bakir, 40, was arrested Monday on a charge of second-degree child endangerment after police found the child who had been reported missing that day.

Prosecutors said the child, described only as been under the age of 13, fled the home after Baker had pushed and bitten the child and hit the child in the head with an object.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether Bakir had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

In 2018 on Facebook, the insurance broker posted what Bakir called an "apology letter" from the young girl.

"I am so sorry about the the things that make you mad," the child's handwritten note to her elder says. "I love you so much."